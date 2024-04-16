Insta360 to Launch New Camera with 8K Capability

Insta360 is hosting a launch event for a new camera on Tuesday April 16 and it's got something to do with 8K.

The event begins at 8.30am on Tuesday April 16. The firm is organising an online launch event, at which friends of the brand will get to to share their stories and experiences with the new product. The guest list includes acclaimed creators and athletes such as Shaun White and Brandon Li.READ MORE: Insta360 drops new matte black model of tiny vlogging cam Go 3

The Insta360 X3 360-degree camera features an enhanced 1/2in sensor and a large touchscreen, enabling the capture of high-definition 360-degree and single-lens video with the convenience of a portable action camera. The X3 ensures stabilised footage through a six-axis gyroscope and FlowState Stabilisation technology. Its 360-degree active HDR mode is tailored for action sports such as zip-lining and mountain biking. It maintains stable video while preserving details in highlights and shadows for vivid footage.

