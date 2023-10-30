Inside Rebecca Loos' dramatically different life 20 years after Beckham 'affair'

It's been almost two decades since Rebecca Loos hit headlines for her alleged affair with David Beckham - and a lot has changed for the footballer's former PA over the years.

"Victoria's everything to me. To see her hurt was incredibly difficult, but we're fighters, and at that time, we needed to fight for each other. We needed to fight for our family, and what we had was worth fighting for, but ultimately, it's our private life," he said in Beckham. "I felt physically sick every day when I opened my eyes."

Rebecca has since embraced a wholesome vegan lifestyle with plenty of exercise, meditation and fresh air. Her biggest passion, however, is yoga, which she has been teaching professionally since opening up her own studio in the ski haven of Hemsedal in 2017. She is also the proud mother of two sons, Magnus, 14, and ten-year-old Liam. headtopics.com

Speaking to the Sun in 2018, Rebecca revealed it was she who made the compromise to emigrate from the UK for her Scandinavian husband. "Sven is an outdoor man and mountain lover and was not prepared to move to London - so it was I who moved to Norway so we could bring our son up together," she explained.

Rebecca has also addressed David's discussion of their alleged affair in his Netflix docuseries, slamming the Inter Miami owner's narrative as "misleading." She also spoke about how she told her sons about the alleged affair - and their hilarious responses. Chatting to hosts Richard Madeley and Kate Garraway, she said: "I have two boys, 11 and 14. I did tell them about the documentary and what had been said and how it made mummy feel." Kate then asked: "Had you already told them about what went on 20 years ago?" Rebecca replied: "Yes, they already know. headtopics.com

