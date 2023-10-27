Inside a house conversion brimming with Scandi-Galwegian chic

Artistic dynamo Aoibheann MacNamara has loved every moment she’s spent converting a rundown carpenter’s workshop into an original urban home for a modern family.

she found time to transform a 150-year-old building in Galway’s West End into the bohemian home of her dreams, using asomewhere specific for years but knew I’d never find a New York-style loft building in the middle of Galway city. Eventually, I saw the potential in this place, and its location (in supersonic, real Galway), and was delighted when I struck a deal with the owner.

Read more:

image_magazine »

Inside horror at bowling alley packed with kids as gunman kills 22The gunman - suspected of being military-trained firearms instructor Robert Card - killed at least 22 people during a mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine Read more ⮕

Inside Emmerdale's Colleen King star's life on TV, theatre school, famous sonMelanie Ash first appeared in the Dales in 2004 as the ex-wife of baddie, Carl King, but was killed off last week despite not appearing on the ITV soap for 13 years Read more ⮕

Inside jeweller Chupi Sweetman's beautiful Victorian home in DublinChupi Sweetman is well known for her eponymous jewellery brand, but her attention to detail and glamour is also present in her gorgeous Victorian home in Dublin Read more ⮕

Inside look at The Friends Experience as it arrives in DublinAfter a successful European tour, with over 250,000 Friends fans attending in Paris and Brussels alone, the experience has landed at the Theatre Of Light, The Point Square, Dublin Read more ⮕

FIRST LOOK: Check Out the First Teaser Trailer for Pixar’s Inside OutThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Two men arrested after bodies of two women found in a freezer in LondonThe remains were reportedly found inside a freezer in a flat in Canning Town, east London. Read more ⮕