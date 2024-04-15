Injecting Personality into Fashion with Kara

. If you want to have more fun with fashion, or find some ways to inject your personality into your looks, Kara is on hand to help with a personalised moodboard and shoppable file of unique, timeless pieces.How would you describe your personal style ?
If I had to describe my style in three words it would be colourful, denim and vintage. I really don’t own any black clothing! I don’t think it suits me but honestly it just doesn’t make me happy! So you will always see me in a colourful ‘fit. I think denim is the true love of my life!? I cannot explain how obsessed I am and how I just want everything I own to be made out of denim. Double, triple, honestly the more the better.
A controversial one, but I’m also loving caged sandals at the moment! I’m seeing them creep back into style and think it is a matter of time before they are a major spring/summer trend! But these won’t be everyone’s cup of tea of course.A bomber jacket wins all year round for me. Big and puffer style for winter, leather for spring and autumn, and lighter fabrics like cotton for summer evenings, they answer all my layering problems.The baggier the better for me.
