Injecting Personality into Fashion with Kara

. If you want to have more fun with fashion, or find some ways to inject your personality into your looks, Kara is on hand to help with a personalised moodboard and shoppable file of unique, timeless pieces.How would you describe your personal style ?

If I had to describe my style in three words it would be colourful, denim and vintage. I really don’t own any black clothing! I don’t think it suits me but honestly it just doesn’t make me happy! So you will always see me in a colourful ‘fit. I think denim is the true love of my life!? I cannot explain how obsessed I am and how I just want everything I own to be made out of denim. Double, triple, honestly the more the better.

A controversial one, but I’m also loving caged sandals at the moment! I’m seeing them creep back into style and think it is a matter of time before they are a major spring/summer trend! But these won’t be everyone’s cup of tea of course.A bomber jacket wins all year round for me. Big and puffer style for winter, leather for spring and autumn, and lighter fabrics like cotton for summer evenings, they answer all my layering problems.The baggier the better for me.

Fashion Personal Style Personality Moodboard Shoppable Unique Timeless Colourful Denim Vintage

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



image_magazine / 🏆 17. in İE

Ireland Latest News, Ireland Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fashion stylist and consultant Roisin Kelly on her favourite fashion findsFrom her does-it-all coat to her wear-everywhere handbag, here are Roisin Kelly’s favourite fashion finds.

Source: image_magazine - 🏆 17. / 59 Read more »

Picture This frontman says he 'doesn't like' fans commenting on his personalityThe frontman has opened up about how he feels about people’s perceptions of him as a musician.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

How to choose activities for your kids: start with understanding their personalityPaediatric psychologist says if your child is open to trying lots of things, it’s a good thing to follow their lead

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

The March Fashion Shoot: 1990s Style Reimagined For TodayOnline

Source: TheGlossMag - 🏆 9. / 68 Read more »

‘It’s cheap rubbish that falls apart’ - Calls for fast fashion taxCalls have been made for a tax to be placed on fast fashion products entering Ireland which has been described as “cheap rubbish that falls apart”.

Source: NewstalkFM - 🏆 19. / 55 Read more »

Fashion and funtional! Five fashion forward runners for springFashion and funtional! Five fashion forward runners for spring that you can wear with every outfit. We're obsessed!

Source: VIP Magazine - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »