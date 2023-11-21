Inheriting a House with Sitting Tenants and Tax Complications

Inheriting a house with sitting tenants can complicate tax matters. This would be unfair. While my mother can afford to pay the tax on the home and the bank balance – she would not be able to afford the tax payable on the investment property as well. She is elderly and would not be able to borrow from the bank to pay the tax. The whole area of what Revenue calls “limited interest” – which is what this falls under – is one I always struggle to get my head around.

You’ve been given an asset, in this case a property, but you cannot access it. So I turned to Cathal Lawlor, a tax specialist at Lawlor Kiernan, who has written on this area previously. He raised one issue that might take you outside the whole area of limited interest, but let’s run through the basics of limited interest first. There are two types of limited interest – a life interest and a right to reside. It is important to get the wording in a will right to make sure that your intention is properly conveyed to your successors and honoured after you have gone





