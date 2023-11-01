Inflation still top concern for households

Concern over the cost of housing and rent at remains high at 15%, especially amongst those in their 30's, but this has dropped from a high of 19% in the second quarter of this year. "The surprise this quarter was how many households now consider climate change as the single biggest concern - with almost one in four citing this as their biggest concern - perhaps driven by the extreme weather during the summer," said Kevin Quinn, Chief Investment Strategist at Bank of Ireland.

Today's data shows that attitude to savings has continued to weaken in the third quarter of the year, as inflation remained so prominent amongst consumers concerns. Meanwhile, attitudes to investing, which had been relatively stable in recent quarters, also saw a drop in the third quarter with the investment index dropping to 69 from 74 in the previous quarter.

