The discount grocery chain saw turnover increase by 1.1 percent to €2.032 billion last year as it opened six new stores across Ireland. However profits tumbled by 56 per cent from €39.4 million to €17.2 million in the same period, which the firm attributed to its price shielding strategy during high inflation.

