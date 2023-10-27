Inflation Slowed To 3.6% In September

Have we finally gotten some relief from rising costs? Ian Guider, Business Editor with The Business Post joined The Last Word to discuss.

Catch the full chat by pressing the 'Play' button on this page.Ian Guider, Business Editor with The Business Post joined The Last Word to discuss.

Read more:

TodayFM »

Inflation in Ireland slowed to 3.6% in October as energy prices fellFood prices are estimated to have grown by 0.2% in the last month and increased by 6.7% in the last 12 months Read more ⮕

Inflation rate estimated to have slowed to 3.6%According to the latest 'flash' estimate of inflation from the Central Statistics Office, the annual rate in October slowed to 3.6%. Read more ⮕

ECB to hold rates but may discuss quicker bond portfolio run offSuccessive increases over past 10 meetings seen as finally starting to have an impact on inflation Read more ⮕

Significant slowdown in inflation in October from 5% to 3.6%CSO flash report also shows Irish economy declined by 1.8% Read more ⮕

Business Today: Housing cash unspent, costs of climate change and Paddy Cosgrave’s ongoing woesThe best news, analysis and comment from The Irish Times business desk Read more ⮕

Any Other Business: Hugo Boss falls foul of Dublin City CouncilEx-NIB boss gets OBE; the Irish and the Barclay brothers; Keith Wood’s cafe; NUJ at RTE staff meeting; log tables row Read more ⮕