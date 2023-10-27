Inflation rate estimated to have slowed to 3.6%

According to the latest"flash" estimate of inflation from the Central Statistics Office, the annual rate in October slowed to 3.6%.
When compared to September's figure of 5% inflation, the figure for October marks a significant slowing in the annual rate.
An early estimate of growth in the economy, also published today by the CSO, has growth by GDP falling by 1.8% in the three months to the end of September.Compared to the same three months a year ago, GDP has fallen by 4.7%.
The Government has long cautioned against using GDP to accurately measure economic growth as it is routinely impacted by multinational activity.Commenting on today's flash inflation figures, Minister for Finance Michael McGrath said that compared to this time last year, the inflation rate has fallen by almost 6 percentage points.
"As the fall in wholesale energy prices is passed-on at the retail level, we can expect headline inflation to ease further in the months ahead," he said.He said this largely reflects ongoing capacity constraints with the economy operating at full employment.
Looking at today's GDP figures, Michael McGrath also said that while the CSO does not provide a breakdown of the drivers of the decline, it is likely reflective of ongoing weakness in production in key multinational-dominated sectors.