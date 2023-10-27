Inflation in Ireland slowed to 3.6% in October as energy prices fell

Inflation in Ireland slowed to 3.6 per cent in October as energy prices fell, according to data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

This compares with inflation of 5 per cent in Ireland in the 12 months to September and an annual increase of 4.9 per cent for the euro zone in the same period. Food prices are estimated to have grown 0.2 per cent in the last month and 6.7 per cent in the last 12 months.

Eurostat will publish October’s flash estimates of inflation for the whole of the euro zone, including Ireland, on Tuesday. The decision was widely anticipated by economists. Still the ECB warned that it will ensure that rates remain high “for as long as necessary” to bring down inflation to its target. headtopics.com

