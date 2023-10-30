India train crash: Human error blamed as collision kills 13 people

Officials said a further 25 people had been injured in Sunday’s crash which happened in Andhra Pradesh state’s Vizianagaram district when an incoming train hit a stationary train, leading to the derailment of at least three rail carriages, senior railway officer Saurab Prasad said.The scene of the crash in Andhra Pradesh state. Photograph: AP

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asked authorities to send as many ambulances as possible to the crash site and ordered other relief measures. In June, more than 280 people were killed in one of the country's deadliest rail crashes in decades after two passenger trains rammed into each other in eastern India.