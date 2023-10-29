– Incredible Step By Step Video On How To Camouflage Acne

Elaine Mokk suffers from severe acne, and decided that she would document how she uses make up to transform her face.

This ‘how to’ video was shot at a time where the young girl was taking medication to alleviate the problem, however the prescription drug Accutane, makes the condition much worse before it gets better.

The young blogger has mastered the art of coverage in the foundation routine video, and has listed the products that have worked best for her underneath. headtopics.com

