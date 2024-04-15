Increase in Number of Houses Available for Rent for HAP Recipients

The number of houses available to rent for people accessing the Housing Assistance Payment stood at 38 nationwide, according to the latest report from the Simon Community .

In 10 of the 16 areas, there were no HAP properties available to rent through the scheme in any household category within standard or discretionary limits. In Dublin, the discretionary rate allows up to an additional 50% in rent payments above the standard rate set for the area, this extra amount is limited to 35% elsewhere in the country.These were Cork city suburbs , Dundalk and Kildare .

The areas with the largest increases in the number of available properties were in Kildare, Dublin city south and Dublin city north. “In the short term, we need to see HAP rates increased, but this is not a long-term sustainable solution. The answer is more social and affordable housing.”

