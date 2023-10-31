In pictures: Newry under water after flooding

McCartan Bros clothes store in Newry has been inundated with waterPolice advised people to avoid the centre of the cityA car is submerged under water at Basin Walk Car ParkMore flooding could be on the way as Storm Ciarán approaches

