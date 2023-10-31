In northern Israel, farmers are in fear of Hezbollah

Now, it is deserted, the cause clearly visible across the border - positions of Hezbollah, the Lebanese militant group allied to Iran which has said it stands ready to step up its operations against Israel if circumstances warrant it.

On 7 October, Hamas militants stormed across the Gaza border and attacked farms, villages and a desert music festival in southern Israel, killing an estimated 1,400 people, most of them civilians, according to Israeli officials.

Sarit Zehavi, founder and director of Alma, a research centre in the upper Galilee region, said she was worried about the safety of her family. She then showed AFP a short Hezbollah propaganda film from 2014, in which its leader, Hassan Nasrallah, explains with a smile their plan to"control Galilee" and lists the country's strategic points - its factories, refineries, highways, shopping centres, airports, military bases and so on.

The same is true of all the kibbutz communities along the Lebanese border. Some, such as Hanita and Dafna, founded at the end of the 1930s, are now deserted.A senior army officer deployed to defend the area told AFP:"We are being deployed here up north to defend our northern border against Hezbollah attack. We are ... ready to deter any attack.

At least 62 people have been killed in Lebanon, according to an AFP tally, mostly Hezbollah combatants but also four civilians including Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah. Israeli officials have reported four deaths, including one civilian.

