In Her Own Words | Due Dates & Daydreams

Sometimes we come across stories and blogs so perfectly told that we can’t do much to improve them. So we’re not going to. We’re going to offer the opportunity to share stories exactly as you want them told.

In this new series, we’re creating podcasts from our favourite blogs, read by their writers in their own voices. This is In Her Own Words.The babies I lost are as real to me as the babies I kiss good morning everyday. From the minute you find out you are pregnant you can’t help but imagine the future, to loose those hopes and dreams is heartbreaking and to have people not acknowledge that loss adds to the hurt”.

Ethna started blogging in 2010 but has only recently reignited her passion for writing. She shares updates about her family life; charming anecdotes about everything from ice cream to car journeys. When we came across this piece we were so moved by Ethna’s honesty. She says the support since sharing her story has been positive. “I’ve gotten a lot of messages of support and thanks from other momma’s saying my words helped heal their hurts a little. It really helped me to know I wasn’t alone and that some good had come from a really horrific time in my life”. headtopics.com

