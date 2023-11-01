‘Impermissible’ broad claim being pursued against former INBS boss Michael Fingleton, court told

Mr Fingleton (85), acting through his wife and son under their powers of attorney due to his severe ill health, is asking the High Court to find that many of the allegations against him can no longer stand due to concessions made by the IBRC liquidators before the Court of Appeal.

The appeal court’s judgment said “whole swathes of issues will no longer feature in the case”, which now comprises a claim of negligence and/or breach of a director’s duty to exercise due skill, care and diligence in authorising and advancing a series of five loans issued between 2006 and 2009.

The Supreme Court will this week consider Mr Fingleton’s request for a further appeal against the Court of Appeal’s central decision in that ruling: that he did not establish a clear injustice in asking him to defend the proceedings.

Padraic Lyons SC, said the IBRC has pitched its case at “the highest possible level of generality” with the hope the court will find that the five series of loans are “emblematic” of wider alleged mismanagement by Mr Fingleton.

Even if the court finds it is permissible for these matters to remain in the case when considering the appeal court’s judgment, they should be struck out because they are so vague, he added. He queried the Court of Appeal’s jurisdiction to make these comments about a narrowing of the case, but accepted that was not a question for the High Court.

