Impeccable home on community-minded Drumcondra street for €695,000

Witches’ capes and pumpkin garlands are flapping in the wind on a bright October morning on St Brigid’s Road Upper, and the owner of number 12 tells me the local children usually meet up to go trick-or-treating together at Halloween. There was also a “street feast” held here during the summer for which the council granted permission to close off the street, she says.

Number 12 is a redbrick three-bed plus attic conversion midterrace home, extending to 127sq m (1,367sq ft), with a D2 Ber. Having set their sights on a their dream property nearby, the owners are placing this home, which is in walk-in condition, on the market through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €695,000.

There are two reception rooms off the hall, connected by pocket doors. Both rooms were used more often as one cohesive dual-aspect space before the pandemic, the owner says, but they took to closing the doors between them more to use the second room for working from home, or as a playroom. The second room is painted a calming blue, has a built-in desk and shelving, and a glazed door out to the back garden.

Both rooms have cream and beige art-deco-style tiled fireplaces, and the owner had the front livingroom painted in a brushed gold shade to complement the one in there. The room also has built-in shelving beside the chimney breast, and wooden floors, which continue from the hall into both reception rooms. There is also a guest loo under the stairs.

Directly outside in the back garden is a decking area with solar spotlights; the family would often add fairy lights to the wall here to create a cosy setting for eating outside on summer evenings, the owner says. The rest of the garden is laid with tiles and lawn with plenty of space to play. There is a big block-built garage at the end of the garden, which could be used as a gym or a studio as well as a utility space for the washing appliances.

