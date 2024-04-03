Ill-disciplined exchange mars thrilling football final

Sunday’s Allianz Football League final between Derry and Dublin proved to be an enthralling match, eventually decided by a penalty shoot-out. Of all the images captured on the day, it’s very disappointing to see an ill-disciplined exchange featured on the front page of your newspaper.

Grafton Street’s story: How a downbeat country lane became an upmarket home for A-listers, hotels, Turkish baths and shops Sir, – Is it a case of they won’t rather than they can’t get rid of what is euphemistically called the “physicality” of Gaelic football? Why was the best GAA match I’ve ever seen in terms of excitement, skill and wonderful entertainment spoiled by stupid fighting? Come on, sort it out quickly, as I hope these two superb teams will meet again in the best-ever All-Ireland final. – Yours, etc, Sir, – Yes, there was an unsavoury incident at the end of the match which should not be ignore

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cork to face Armagh in final round of Allianz Football LeagueCork will host Armagh in the final round of fixtures in Division Two of the Allianz Football League. Both teams will be looking to finish their league campaigns on a high ahead of the start of the championship.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Jarlath Burns praised for passionate speech after Allianz Football League finalGAA President Jarlath Burns received praise for his passionate speech after the Allianz Football League Division 1 final between Derry and Dublin. Derry won the match in a penalty shootout after a 3-18 to 2-21 draw. Burns commended the athletes for their skills and highlighted the professionalism of amateur players in Gaelic football.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Dublin v Derry score recap and result from the Allianz Football League finalDerry were crowned league champions in a Croke Park epic.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Armagh vs Donegal LIVE stream, score updates and more from Allianz Football League Division Two finalThe Ulster rivals have gained promotion to Division One and bid to end the League with the Division Two title this afternooon

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Relegation Battle in Division 2 of Allianz Football LeagueArmagh and Donegal have secured promotion, while Kildare have been relegated in Division 2 of Allianz Football League. Either Louth or Fermanagh will join Kildare in Division 3 next year.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

All the permutations as ahead of a decisive Allianz Football League weekendOnly two promotion and two relegation positions have been settled before the final round of games across the four divisions.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »