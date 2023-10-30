If you love wine, this is your chance for a once in a lifetime experience

Lisa O'Doherty, chief sommelier at The K Club hotel and resort, and John Wilson, Irish Times wine columnist, at the final judging session.I’m delighted to say that it’s that time of year again, when we put out the call to the many wine enthusiasts around the country asking you to tell us what ignited your spark, that first time when wine changed for you, that moment you went, “Mmmm …”

And truthfully, once I realised that it was acceptable, even encouraged, to drink wine, how do I put it ... earlier in the day, on the oh so sophisticated continent, well, I happily embraced the burgeoning European in me. This was the start of my introduction to the concept of wine with food, and the enjoyment of sharing both wine and food with friends and family. Little did I know then, it would become my passion and my career.

With that said, I still distinctly remember my first class. Mary gave us a Sauvignon Blanc to taste from the Loire Valley, guiding us through the WSET tasting analysis. We discussed appearance - clear and pale; intensity - pale and clear, a nose of gooseberries, citrus, with a little herbaceous quality, dry and crisp on the palate with high acidity and fresh zippy fruit. Being I’m a city girl, I have to admit, I didn’t know what a gooseberry was. headtopics.com

Lots of study and qualifications and many years of experience later, I still love the stories, the senses, the flavours, the slightly crazy look in each wine maker’s eye, and the history of all things wine.

We are now in our third year of this competition and it is most certainly one of the highlights of the year for me. So, to all our amateur tasters, our oenophiles, our vinophiles and our connoisseurs out there … tell us about your spark, your wine moment, your “Mmmm...” moment. headtopics.com

Later, the fun continued at the dinner table, where we met the other finalists and the team of judges for the competition. There were more questions on wine, but it was really all about the five finalists talking about their passion. There were some great stories. Then, they announced the winner and it was frankly shocking to hear my name called out.

