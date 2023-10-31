'If the war on drugs was a business, I would have closed it down 59 years ago'

- Sir Richard Branson'The war on drugs has failed’ - that is the view of Sir Richard Branson, entrepreneur and founder of the Virgin Group.'Panic legislation' - Banning dog breeds not the answer to dog attack 'crisis'

IRISHMIRROR: David Beckham pays emotional tribute to Sir Bobby Charlton at Ballon d'OrDavid Beckham attended Monday's Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris to speak about Manchester United and England legend Sir Bobby Charlton - who died earlier this month

RSVPMAGAZINE: Sir Patrick Stewart's grief over 'non-existent' relationship with his childrenSir Patrick Stewart has shared his pain over lack of relationship with his children, as he shares how he put his acting career before his family

IRISHMIRROR: Fans weigh in on Richard Dunne's claim about Ireland's greatest ever playerRichard Dunne claimed Roy Keane was not Ireland's greatest ever player

HERDOTIE: Footage has surfaced of Richard Hammond’s frightening crashThe website for Irish women

IRISHMIRROR: Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan's scandalous marriage in their own wordsRichard and Judy are one of the most iconic celebrity couples and have one of the most rock solid marriages in showbusiness - but it hasn't all been smooth sailing

IRISHMIRROR: Phil Spencer's dad's cause of death found in inquest after tragic car accidentLocation Location Location star Phil Spencer was left devastated back in August when his beloved dad Richard, 89, and mum Anne, 82, died when their car careered into a river

