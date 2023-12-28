Ideas for Taking a Break from the Party Season

We don’t mean to be grumpy. For some, this is the full-tilt “party season”. But we don’t all have the stamina. And sometimes, the incessant socialising and alcohol fog just becomes too much. It’s not everyone’s cup of tea (we’d rather have a cup of tea). Should you too be hitting the stage when you want to hide from your entire family, or just leave home entirely, here are some ideas …) encouraged the group to “let go of what no longer serves you”, which sounds like excellent advice.

We all need a mental spring-clean at this time of year. Step back, step outside. We love the idea of a day retreat in the care of a Ballmaloe-trained chef and a yoga teacher – sounds like a perfect combination. Retreats take place around Co Clare and the Burren. Take the time to write proper thank-you letters. It can be a quiet and thoughtful way to spend an hour or two, and is a far more personal and meaningful way to thank someone than a casual text. Good cards and an ink pen make it a pleasure. These notecards are by Achar





TheGlossMag » / 🏆 9. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Foolproof Styles for Party Season HairNeill Cooney, Best Bloody Brilliant Blow-dry winner at the IMAGE Business of Beauty Awards 2022, shares three foolproof styles for party season hair in a flash.

Source: image_magazine - 🏆 17. / 59 Read more »

Fianna Fáil councillor's comments on Galway hotel fire referred to party's internal rules committeeFianna Fáil councillors' comments in the aftermath of a fire at a Galway hotel, believed to be started deliberately to house asylum seekers, have been referred to the party's internal rules committee. The councillor questioned the government's policy and expressed concerns for the safety and wellbeing of the community.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Larry the Cat Weary as Festive Party Takes Place in 10 Downing StreetLarry the cat, the famous resident of 10 Downing Street, appeared weary as yet another festive party took place in his home. Journalists attending the prime minister's annual Christmas drinks were delighted to see him and petted him as they left the event. Larry has been living in Number 10 for nearly 13 years, longer than Margaret Thatcher.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Irish-trained Mahler Mission aims to break the 40-year drought in Coral Gold CupJohn McConnell's Mahler Mission is considered a strong contender to become the first Irish-trained winner in over 40 years in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury. Despite falling at the second last fence in last season's National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham, Mahler Mission showed promise in a recent race at Carlisle. Two other Irish-trained horses, Stumptown and Max Flamingo, are also among the 23 entries for the prestigious handicap race.

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Sinn Féin Leader Mary Lou McDonald Anticipates Elections and Promises ChangeSinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald finishes the year as leader of Ireland’s most consistently popular party, anticipating elections that may see her party in power in both Dublin and Belfast. But the nearer that election comes, and the more her party trumpets its promises of change, the more she will be asked to spell out exactly what that means.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Laura Fox: From Sacrifices to Success in BroadcastingLaura Fox almost gave up on her dreams of making it in broadcasting before landing her big break in 2FM. She sacrificed trips with her friends and missed family events as she worked her way up in the precarious world of TV and radio. Her efforts have now been rewarded as she hosts a 2FM weekend show and is fronting Ireland’s Fittest Family, taking over from long-standing presenter Mairéad Ronan. Here, the Galway broadcaster opens up about her beauty pageant days, working with Donncha O’Callaghan and Davy Fitzgerald, and the support she gets from her partner Brian.

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »