Ice Hockey Star Adam Johnson Fatally Injured in Freak Accident

The fiancee of ice hockey star Adam Johnson had to identify his body after his throat was fatally slashed by a skate blade in a freak accident during a Challenge Cup match. The Nottingham Panthers star collided with a Sheffield Steelers opponent on the ice, with the player catching Johnson on the neck with his skate as around 8,000 horrified fans watched on.

Attempts were made to save Johnson's life with the match being abandoned as the ice hockey star was taken to Northern General Hospital, but the extent of the 29-year-old's injuries were so severe that he tragically lost his life. A brief court hearing at the Medico-Legal Centre in Sheffield on Friday heard how Johnson's heartbroken fiancee Ryan Wolfe identified his body in the hospital. Senior Coroner Tanyka Rawden, who adjourned proceedings until January, said she was unable to fix a date for a full inquest. She said: "My initial investigation has led me to believe that on October 28, while playing ice hockey in a game between Sheffield Steelers and Nottingham Panthers, Mr Johnson was seriously injured. He was taken by ambulance to Northern General Hospital in Sheffield where he died later that day from his injuries. He was identified by his fiancee, miss Ryan Wolfe.

