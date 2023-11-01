Ice hockey player dies after neck slashed in 'horrific tragedy'

Steelers player Petgrave is said to have been left 'devastated' by the incident in which Johnson's carotid artery was severed by a skate blade. Speaking from her home in Kelly Lake, Minnesota, Kari said: "It was very reckless. I just want them to get it right. We are looking for justice for Adam."It comes as police investigating the death said their probe would "take some time" and officers have now left the scene at Sheffield's Utilita Arena.

And in the days since she has reviewed the footage hundreds of times and come to the conclusion that the manoeuvre was “totally unnecessary”. Kari said: “We are absolutely calling for a complete investigation."

Kari also said she would support the mandatory wearing of neck protection in ice hockey games in the future. She went on: "Absolutely, my entire family would go along with that 100%." Kari said: “He was kind of torn. I think Adam was kind of coming to the realisation that it was time to move on, hang up his skates, and move on. “He was going to finish his college degree and work on his master's. And then he had this opportunity to come over to England and play.

"But I don't know deep down inside if she’s in shock or crying when she’s alone. She’s just been very strong. “He loved everything he did. He wanted to be the best at everything he took on but he didn’t want any of the fan fair. He was humble. He just wanted to be good at it – whatever it was – and move on to next thing.

