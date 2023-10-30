IamIrish marks Black History Month with event in London

Lorraine Maher who founded the group in 2020 said there had not been a 'space' for Irish people who are black to express their identity.

Last night the event feature musical and spoken word performances by Irish-black women as this year's Black History Month is 'Saluting Our Sisters'."I didn't feel like Irish places were spaces for me in fact you know common to the UK I met an Afro-Caribbean community that completely embraced me and actually taught me how to love being Irish."

"The thing that is the common denominator for us is that we will always say that we're Irish first. That's who we are, that's the identity that we know that's crystal clear for us." She said in Ireland she did not know people of the same background but discovered a sense of community after coming to a meeting of IamIrish in London two years ago. headtopics.com

Sara Keenan only arrived from Ireland last year but has completed a Masters in Journalism. She also said the IamIrish group has given her a sense of community.

