ON THE NIGHT Shamrock Rovers clinched an historic fourth League of Ireland title in a row, manager Stephen Bradley immediately turned his attention to making it five straight titles next season.

Bradley’s team wrapped up the Premier Division title with a 2-0 win at St Patrick’s Athletic, as late goals from Aaron Greene and Graham Burke saw the club emulate the great Rovers side of the 1980s that dominated the League of Ireland.“It’s hard to win one title; to win one, two, three, four, when you’re the team constantly up there to be shot at, it’s hard. The players and staff have been incredible, there’s immense pride in what we’ve done.

Advertisement “We fully understand what that (1980s) team did and the regard they are held in to this day, we wanted to be part of that. That was the plan and we’ve done that. When the dust settles we’ll plan for the next one. headtopics.com

“We had people coming at us from all angles. If any team was going to catch us it would be this year considering the start we had. The players showed incredible strength and character.“Off the pitch, it was difficult, people were coming at you from within and outside which is not nice. There was pressure with four in a row, the players are only human, they’ve to cross the white line and they’ve done it.

“It was the plan when we came in. We got a lot of stick early on, we’ve built the group over time, bought and sold players. It’s a team effort. “I want to go for five, it’s down to the board now. The board have to make it happen. I just want to see us strive to get better every year. That’s my job to drive the club on and off the pitch. The day I stop that I may as well retire.”“Coming here we wanted to get the three points, we wanted to win it tonight, you look at the lads coming off the bench, Aaron Greene and Graham Burke, get two goals. That shows the strength we’ve got in our squad and it’s the reason we’re champions again. headtopics.com

Read more:

The42_ie »

Abbie Larkin opens up about her move from Shamrock Rovers to Glasgow CityAbbie Larkin was fresh home from the World Cup in Australia when she had to pack her bags again. Read more ⮕

St Patrick’s Athletic aiming to deny title to Shamrock Rovers in Dublin derbyHome win against Sligo Rovers earlier in week secures European competition next season Read more ⮕

What time and TV channel is St. Patrick's Athletic v Shamrock Rovers?A potential title-deciding clash takes place this evening. Read more ⮕

Shamrock Rovers four-in-a-row legend backs current team to surpass their recordJohn Coady won four league winners medals with Shamrock Rovers during their remarkable run in the 1980s Read more ⮕

St Pat's v Shamrock Rovers LIVE: Score updates, TV channel info, live streamShamrock Rovers can win their fourth league title on the trot if they beat St Pat's tonight in Inchicore. Read more ⮕

Shamrock Rovers crowned league champions for fourth season in a row after St Pat’s winTwo dramatic late goals led to wild celebrations at Richmond Park Read more ⮕