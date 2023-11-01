‘I wake up exhausted’: how to get a good night’s sleep, according to an Irish sleep expert

Having tried lavender-scented candles to no avail, I decided to turn to an expert for help; namely Tom Coleman, sleep consultant and founder of My Nutrition Ireland. Here he explains the importance of getting a good night’s sleep (and more importantly, how to achieve it).“Sleep is hugely important for all aspects of physical, mental and emotional health,” says Tom. “It plays a vital role in tissue repair, hormone balance, fertility, immunity, brain health, mood and general well-being.

“Sleep is one of the three pillars of health; physical activity and nutrition being the other two. So, if we still feel very tired, this might tell us that we need to look at other areas of our health. Low energy, lethargy and exhaustion could be anything from sleep apnoea to an underactive thyroid.

Once you’ve figured out the reason for your tiredness, Tom says it’s time to take control of your sleep, nutrition and stress levels. “Keeping an active lifestyle will really help with sleep onset and maintenance,” he advises. “Be mindful that we need to keep stress levels manageable and not to overconsume caffeine and alcohol. Looking after health by monitoring our sleep, food and exercise will certainly change behaviour in a positive manner,” he says.

“Of course, there are other things we associate with the bed – but nowadays, our rooms appear to be cluttered with phones, tablets, laptops and even televisions,” he says. To reduce clutter and exposure to blue light, it’s worth clearing devices from the bedroom completely (something celebrities including

