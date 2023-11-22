I've Just Been Ghosted: Why Do People Think This is Okay?

I’ve just been ghosted by the guy I’ve been dating for months. Why do people think this is okay? Ghosting can be used to describe someone not responding to messages after having a few dates, or it can be disappearing on a partner while in a serious, committed relationship. I am in my mid-20s and have been single for the last two years. I’ve been on a number of dates, with very few turning into multiple dates. I started chatting to a lad on Hinge in April and we clicked straight away.
We have been meeting twice a week on average since May and I was very smitten. I introduced him to some of my friends and told my family about him. Last weekend we went out on a date and he seemed a bit off, then again Sunday morning he seemed a bit off. I haven’t heard from him in days now and have come to the realisation I’ve probably been ghosted. I am so confused. He seemed equally smitten and would talk about things as if we would be together at Christmas etc
