'I took son trick-or-treating without wife - she's now refusing to speak to me'

Taking to Reddit, the 29-year-old said: "As Halloween approached this year, my son let me know that he wanted to dress up as characters from his favourite show at the moment. "These aren’t costumes that are readily available to buy, so I was going to have to do some crafting magic and make them. I’m a stay-at-home-father and my wife is something of a workaholic. She could cut down on her hours if she wished, but she’s always been a very work driven/focused person.

While the man loves being a stay-at-home father, he wishes the bond between his wife and son would be stronger. He added: "About a month before Halloween, my son asked if my best friend could dress up with us. He had already assigned himself and me a specific character and I had started work on the costumes, so I figured it wouldn’t be a big deal to add one more.

"Over the course of the next month, I would casually bring it up again to my son and he continually gave the same answer. My wife was clearly hurt but would always brush it off." On October 31, the man brought out the costumes and started to get ready for a night of trick-or-treating with his son and best friend. But before leaving the house, his wife turned to him to ask where her costume is.

"She said it was ridiculous that the three of us were doing a matching theme and leaving her out of it, and that she wasn’t even going. In the end, my best friend and I took him trick or treating alone and my wife still isn’t speaking to me because she 'can’t believe I actually went without her'."

