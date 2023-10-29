“I Think She Deserves A Break” Tulisa Returning To The X Factor?!

Well, we have to admit we did not see this one coming. Following what Tulisa has described as one of the worst years of her entire life, Simon Cowell has thrown her a lifeline with the possibility of working for the X Factor again.: “Tulisa’s been through a rough time and has come through it. I think she deserves a break now. I think she’s got a lot of opportunities ahead of her.”

According to the paper, Cowell had great respect for the way that Tulisa handled her charges and court date. Although he hasn’t spoken to the star just yet, he apparently plans to have Tulisa involved in the show in some way.

He said: “I think we would end up doing something with Tulisa again. She has had rough time but she has come through the other side so I wouldn’t rule anything out.”assaulting celebrity blogger Savvas Morgan at last year’s V Festival. Tulisa has claimed she is innocent of the charge and will appeal the decision. headtopics.com

