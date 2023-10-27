“I Think I Messed Up” Ed Sheeran Claims Taylor Swift Wasn’t Talking About One Direction At The VMA’s

We all remember that moment from the VMA’s (no, not Miley) when One Direction took to the stage and thanked the fans for their support. Taylor Swift certainly didn’t look too impressed and was spotted mouthing “Shut the f**k up” to her pal, Selena Gomez.

After the awards ceremony and controversy that followed, Taylor or Selena didn’t comment on what they were actually talking about, which only made everyone talk about it more.In an interview, Sheeran was asked about that comment and said it was not aimed at her ex, rather she was trying to calm down Selena.

Gomez mentioned to Swift that she thought Miley would take the Best Pop video award to which Taylor, with some encouraging words, told her to “shut the f**k up”.designer dupeVogue Williams opens up about near-drowning incidentIs Kylie Jenner about to drop a fashion line named ‘Khy’? Everything we know so far headtopics.com

Read more:

Herdotie »

Fans think they have figured out the meaning of Kylie Jenner’s baby nameKylie Jenner recently confirmed that she and Travis Scott welcomed their first child, a 'beautiful, healthy' baby girl, earlier this month. Read more ⮕

Starbucks Has Introduced A New Drink And People Don’t Know What To ThinkThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

So You Think You're an Adult: I'm in a constant cycle of feeling worthlessBarbara Scully, Declan Buckley and Sean Moncrieff help tackle listener dilemmas... Read more ⮕

People think Gemma Collins ‘fell on purpose’ after seeing Dancing on Ice replayDancing On Ice fans have hit out at Gemma Collins on social media over her falling over on Sunday's show. Read more ⮕

People think that Princess Eugenie is pregnant for this bizarre reasonPrincess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank got married last October. Read more ⮕

Think humour is the key to a first date? Think again!A study finds that humour on a first date doesn’t influence attractiveness, challenging the belief that women prefer funny men. For some solid first-dat... Read more ⮕