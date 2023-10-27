‘I take a deep breath sending him off’ – Is it safe for kids to cycle to school?

Ireland’s ongoing obsession with cars on our city streets means it is still dangerous for children to cycle to school, Shane Coleman has said.

He was speaking after the Transport Minister told the Dáil that, despite improvements in recent years, Irish roads are still not safe for children to walk and cycle to school. Speaking during a road safety debate following the 155th death on Irish roads this year, Eamon Ryan said Irish roads are not safe for experienced cyclists, let alone school children.He said we need a modal shift away from cars and towards active travel and public transport so that we can deliver “safer roads and more effective roads for everyone”.this morning, presenter Shane Coleman said there is still far too much of an emphasis on cars in our towns and cities.

“I was a little conflicted when I heard this and look, Eamon Ryan is a regular cyclist so he is out there on his bike the whole time,” he said. “I cycle and I cycled my kids to school. One of my kids cycled to school the whole time and I would never have dreamt of stopping him, but I do admit there were times .”Shane said he has been cycling on Dublin’s streets when he was 17 years old and is rarely nervous himself – but he found it different waving his son off to school. headtopics.com

“It’s not far, about a mile, but it is more that they are really busy roads and narrow roads with cars flying by,” he said. “I remember one time walking with the other kids up to school and coming across an accident and my immediate thought was, ‘Oh my God, could it be?’ And of course, it could have been.

“So, it is dangerous and I would have taken a deep breath when he was heading off on the bike so I kind of understand where Eamon Ryan is coming from.”Shane said we need to rethink the balance between different modes of transport on the roads.“I know people don’t want to hear this and I know people give out about cyclists and so on – but there is too much of an emphasis on cars in our towns and cities at the moment. headtopics.com

