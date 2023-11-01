I spent a night alone in a cabin in the woods — here’s how I fared

In my case, I’ve always enjoyed my own company (what can I say, I’m a hoot), so naturally, I assumed an evening alone would be a walk in the park. Then I read the fine print and realised that a digital detox was part and parcel of the immersive experience.

When we think of unwinding after a long day at work, or even just of relaxation as an abstract concept, we’re really just mustering up images of distraction techniques. Curling up with a good book, snuggling down in front of the television, or catching up on your podcast rotation — they’re all just ways to drown out the silence of being alone, and I realised during my Slow Cabin stay that I need to reassess my version of relaxation.

“Having it be a secret destination takes away the stress of choice,” says Matthew Parkinson, the man who’s bringing the concept from Belgium to Ireland. “In the same way that you can endlessly scroll through Netflix, you can spend forever trying to choose a place to go on a break away, so this element of mystery mitigates that.”

A minimalist wooden cabin designed to perfection, each little hut is entirely self-sufficient, containing a queen-sized bed, a well-equipped kitchen, and a Scandinavian dry bathroom with a nice warm shower. There are also some Galway Bay Brewery beers, plenty of cabin-related reading material, and a scrapbook with lots of heartfelt notes from previous guests sharing their satisfaction.

With my phone firmly placed in its detox box, I sat outside and afforded myself the luxury of leaning into the silence, feeling the hum of nature and truly relishing the time alone. At the risk of sounding utterly obnoxious, I imagine it might have been something similar to what WB Yeats was feeling when he wroteNow, I won’t insult your intelligence by pretending it wasn’t without its drawbacks. I did have a moment where I thought I had naively wandered down the garden path to my own demise.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BUSINESSPOSTHQ: Almost €1 billion spent on trips to Ireland in AugustNew data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) found that the visitors spent almost ten tens nights in the country on average in August

Source: businessposthq | Read more ⮕

HERDOTIE: Kim Kardashian’s Make-Up Artist Reveals The Secret Behind Her Awards Night LookThe website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕

HERDOTIE: – These Guys Were Exceptionally Intrigued By Melanie McCabe On The Late Late Show Last NightThe website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Trick-or-treaters in for wet and rainy night with Met Éireann Halloween forecastWhile Storm Ciarán is not set to hit until Wednesday, Halloween is still forecast to be a wet one

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

NEWSTALKFM: Storm Ciarán to hit Ireland on Wednesday night into ThursdayAreas already hit by heavy rains and flooding will likely be hit again later this week

Source: NewstalkFM | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Conor McGregor enjoys night out and VIP experience from celebrity chef Salt BaeMcGregor was joined by his family in Dubai as he was reunited with celebrity chef 'Salt Bae'.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕