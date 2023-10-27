‘I messed up’ Lamar Odom reveals he hopes to reconcile with Khloe Kardashian

The NBA star had a turbulent past with his ex-wife, from threatening to kill her to cheating during the relationship and suffering from drug abuse, Lamar is now on a mission to make things right.

, Lamar spoke about his former marriage to the Kardashian star, referring to her as his “Armenian angel”.“I never had the opportunity to tell her how thankful I was for wiping my ass.” The star noted that Khloe was always there to pick up the pieces including when the star landed himself in a coma in 2015 after being found unconscious in a Nevada brothel. Lamar revealed he had 12 strokes and six heart attacks while in the coma and is lucky to now be alive.“Especially where I was at that stage of my life, it was hard for me to express any kind of empathy.“Thank you Khloé for everything you did to me, hopefully, I’ll have the opportunity to show you face to face.

