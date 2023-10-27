'I'm a lazy stay-at-home mum - I don't care that my house is disgusting'

A mum-of-two has been criticized for her "lazy" lifestyle after she openly admitted that she hated cleaning. In her home, piles of half-eaten food and dirty laundry can accumulate for days at a time.
With her entire floor covered in dirty clothes, she said she "does not care" enough to spend her entire day cleaning. She would much prefer to take her children to the park or spend time engaging in a fun activity, adding that she is "a mum, not a maid".
Viewers could see that Amanda's kitchen had piles of dirty dishes, and rotten food was smeared all over the counter. Every surface in the house was covered in shoes, crumbs, clothes and toys, with cleaning instruments and boxes dispersed throughout. headtopics.com
She added: "Sometimes I will forget I've done laundry and I leave it in my washer for two days and I have to start the process all over again." Some people can't go to sleep knowing their house looks like this, but I'm the complete opposite. I just close my eyes and fall asleep.
Amanda shared that she was 'fine' with strangers criticising the way she lives and that it doesn't bother her. Many thanked Amanda for being honest about what her house was like.
