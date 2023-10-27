'I'm a lazy stay-at-home mum - I don't care that my house is disgusting'

A mum-of-two has been criticized for her "lazy" lifestyle after she openly admitted that she hated cleaning. In her home, piles of half-eaten food and dirty laundry can accumulate for days at a time.

With her entire floor covered in dirty clothes, she said she "does not care" enough to spend her entire day cleaning. She would much prefer to take her children to the park or spend time engaging in a fun activity, adding that she is "a mum, not a maid".

Viewers could see that Amanda's kitchen had piles of dirty dishes, and rotten food was smeared all over the counter. Every surface in the house was covered in shoes, crumbs, clothes and toys, with cleaning instruments and boxes dispersed throughout. headtopics.com

She added: "Sometimes I will forget I've done laundry and I leave it in my washer for two days and I have to start the process all over again." Some people can't go to sleep knowing their house looks like this, but I'm the complete opposite. I just close my eyes and fall asleep.

Amanda shared that she was 'fine' with strangers criticising the way she lives and that it doesn't bother her. Many thanked Amanda for being honest about what her house was like.

Read more:

IrishMirror »

What time and TV channel is Amanda Serrano v Danila Ramos on this evening?The Puerto Rican Sensation is back in action this evening. Read more ⮕

BBC Strictly Come Dancing's Amanda Abbington pulls out of Saturday's live showBBC Strictly Come Dancing's Amanda Abbington will not be dancing this weekend, it has been announced, due to 'medical reasons' Read more ⮕

Amanda Byram Is On the Lookout For a New ManThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Watchdog rules that ex-NatWest chief Alison Rose infringed Nigel Farage’s rightsRose said she did not share any personal financial information, but was “wrong to respond to any question raised by the BBC about this case”. Read more ⮕

UL governing authority member resigns in bid to break impasse over election of new chancellorProposed candidate Rose Hynes failed to reach two-thirds majority needed among governing authority members Read more ⮕

Katie Taylor to make history at Madison Square Garden in first-ever female headlineKatie Taylor is set to make history in April by taking on Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden in the first-ever female headline. Read more ⮕