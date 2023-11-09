I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! returns with a brand new cast of celebrities

It's that time of year again when Ant and Dec head to Australia to put a group of celebrities through the ringer, with a Hollywood star, This Morning host and politician joining in.

Fred Sirieix, Grace Dent, Danielle Harold, Marvin Humes, Josie Gibson, Jamie Lynn Spears, Sam Thompson, Nella Rose, Nigel Farage and Nick Pickard I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! returns which can mean only one thing… the time has come for a brand new cast of celebrities to battle it out in TV's toughest entertainment challenge. The new line up of celebrities will leave their plush pads and luxuries far behind as they spend up to three weeks taking on the Australian jungle with a whole host of surprises created just for them. It's an incredibly mixed bag this year, with a Hollywood star, This Morning host, politician, soap stars and more joining in for 2023.

