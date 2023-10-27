'I lost 55lbs eating chocolate for breakfast - healthy eating isn't boring'

An influencer provided plenty of food for thought when she claimed she ate chocolate for breakfast – and lost weight. Content creator Brittany McCrystal said she dropped 55lbs (25kg) after scoffing her very tasty twist on a Snickers bar.

She gets her day started with “Healthy Girl Snickers Overnight Oats,” the recipe for which she happily shared with her 694.1k TikTok followers. “Here’s another recipe where I show you that healthy eating does not need to be bland or boring.

"These Snickers overnight oats are on my go-to breakfasts that helped me shift 25kg (55lbs),” Brittany began. Just mix 45g of oats with 70g of creamy unsweetened almond milk, 25g of protein powder, a few drops of sweetener and vanilla extract. This creamy mixture is the perfect base for your breakfast.” headtopics.com

In the clip, viewed over 340k times, Brittany moved on to how she whips up the lip-smacking topping. “Take 10g of powdered peanut butter and mix it with water until its smooth. Add the peanut butter on top of your oats. Then take 20g of 80 per cent dark chocolate and melt it in the microwave with 3g of coconut oil. Pour it over the oats and sit it in the fridge overnight,” she concluded.

Fans unsurprisingly went nutty over the snacks – they contain 444 calories, to 31g protein – with one gushing: “Omg yes, thank you!” Proof really was in the pudding that sensible eating doesn’t always have to involve sad-looking lettuce leaves and grapefruit. headtopics.com

Read more:

IrishMirror »

TikTok star Garron Noone on his new found fame: 'My life is totally different'The 29 year old Mayo man rose to fame on TikTok through his hilarious commentary and food review videos, but he's still getting used to people recognising him on the street Read more ⮕

Mum whose baby had eczema so bad it caused bleeding found solution on TikTokBooking a doctor’s appointment, she found out that the red patches of skin were actually eczema and Delilah was prescribed steroid cream, but that did not help at all Read more ⮕

Paul McCartney criticised for 'playing stuff no one’s ever heard' at concertA woman has caused debate after complaining, on TikTok, that Paul McCartney played too much of his own music at his recent gig. Read more ⮕

What Even Is 'Cozy Cardio'?What Even Is 'Cozy Cardio'? Someone hand me my duvet - I'm off to do some reps. The trend has been sweeping TikTok Read more ⮕

Kristen Bell uses her Frozen character to break up arguments between her daughtersThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Win a fabulous weekend break for two in CorkThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕