“I’ll Print Whatever I Want!” One Student Tells Their University How It Is

If you’re a college student, there are a lot of expenses that you have to worry about. You have to pay your fees, your rent and your bills. You also have to buy books, various school supplies and food to fuel all those late-night cram sessions.

In short, when you start attending college you learn how to manage your money fairly quickly (mainly because you’ll either starve or be kicked out of third level education if you don’t). Anyway, one student was clearly fed up with being patronised by their university, as this picture illustrates.

Originally posted on Imgur.com, the picture has already gone viral as hundreds of college students share it and think ‘been there.’ The sign tells students to “think before you ink” meaning that they shouldn’t waste the ink in the college’s printers. A smart student responded with a very interesting note and the epic line: “I should be able to print whatever the hell I want. headtopics.com

