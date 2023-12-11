I left my husband for another man and our two children are bearing the brunt of his refusal to speak to me

My husband and I split up a year ago. We were married for more than a decade and have two young children. We had a decent marriage, but the final years we struggled to communicate and connect, and I was very lonely and unhappy. I had planned to leave when my children were older. Then, I met and fell in love with another man. We decided to leave our spouses and make a life together. When I told my husband that I wanted to end our marriage, his reaction was intense.
He raged and lashed out for weeks, and completely stopped speaking to me. His anger was understandable, and I moved to a rental house nearby, hoping that with time and distance we could settle into a cordial, polite co-parenting arrangement. We have been living separately for nine months, and our children go back and forth between our homes
