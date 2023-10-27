'I forced a fat man to pay me €140 for taking up part of my seat on plane'

A man has been on the receiving end of a vicious backlash after he confessed to forcing an overweight passenger into giving him €140 ($150) after "spilling over" into his seat on board an aeroplane.

The man gave his full account of what happened when he shared all on Reddit saying: "A very obese man boards and I can tell instantly he is going to have a tough time fitting in any of the seats."I assume maybe he bought two hence why he’s even attempting to board. I’m mentally crossing my fingers he’s not next to me, but sure enough he ends up pointing to the window seat next to me to let him in.

Turning to his seat neighbour, he said: "Sir, I’m sorry but this situation is not working for me, you’re taking up quite a bit of my seat". While the overweight passenger tried to make himself as small as possible, the rude man continued to complain and waved over a flight attendant. headtopics.com

"I end up stopping a flight attendant and ask her what can be done about the situation. She instantly tells him that he is likely going to need to purchase another seat. She goes to the front and comes back saying that there aren’t any open seats on this flight, so there wasn’t a way to move people so he could have two. This causes a very awkward silence."

"I told the guy, 'Look, I’ll put up with this if you give me $150 — that’s half the cost of this flight and that would compensate me enough for the circumstances'. He instantly agrees, pulls out cash and pays me. He even told me he appreciated it." headtopics.com

"I just ignored them and put the cash in my wallet. From my perspective, I gave the guy a valid option to stay on the flight and I was compensated for literally having only 75 per cent of my seat max - let alone the feeling of a person’s body pressed against you involuntarily.

