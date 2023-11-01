'I don't regret it for a second' - Life without children can be full of joy and meaning

“I kind of feel that that the article is in some ways saying that she has to fill her life with other things because she doesn't have children,” she said. “You know, you shouldn't be saying, we need children to fill our lives and if I don't have them then I have to fill it with other things.

She said that she was always told she would regret it when she was younger – with people telling her she would change her mind or that time was running out for her. “And I haven't felt the need to fill my life with other kinds of things and say, well, I'm celebrating this instead of my child's first day at school.”She said she always finds it interesting when people ask her why she didn’t have children.

“Really that's not a question that's asked very much but people do say, ‘Why did you not have?’ and the background is, you know, is there something wrong with you?"Baseline norm" “I can tell you that I have one or two friends who said to me, you know, they had children because they felt it was the thing to do,” she said.

