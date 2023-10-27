“I didn’t feel like I fitted in”: Why Fearne Cotton walked away from high-profile radio gig

or revere her in her current incarnation as wellness guru, there’s no denying that Fearne Cotton has achieved an inordinate amount in her professional life.

And while her career trajectory may be the envy of budding broadcasters everywhere, the 38-year-old’s experience wasn’t without its pitfalls – something she spoke candidly about during a recent interview with

Fearne, who currently hosts the Happy Place podcast, made the decision to leave BBC Radio 1 in 2015 because she recognised the importance of prioritising her own mental health and wellbeing. Me and my creased jumper and ratty hair are off to record a brand new Sounds of The 90’s show in an at home studio made out of a duvet. #90sWhile acknowledging the strides she took in a notoriously difficult industry, the mother-of two said: “I’m very lucky to have worked in the industry I have since I was 15, but a lot of the work I was doing, I didn’t feel connected to.” headtopics.com

While fans of Fearne’s wellness podcast will certainly be familiar with the broadcaster’s more vulnerable side, it may come as a surprise to some to learn that the vivacious host struggled with the implications of a career led in the spotlight.

”I didn’t feel like I fitted in, I always felt like someone was about to slag me off,” she told the publication. “It gets really tiring and hurtful and I had to walk away because it was literally ruining my mind.” headtopics.com

”I left Radio 1 just before I had my second kid, and knew that I needed a new chapter,” Fearne added.Fearne, who made the decision to open up about her struggles with depression and anxiety in 2017, decided to channel her dedication into the exploration of emotional and mental health by creating her own broadcast project, and with that Happy Place was born.

