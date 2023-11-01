‘I couldn’t help but feel so angry with the world – our little babies were gone’

The Secret Teacher: ‘Selling the mentally taxing option of critical thinking to modern youngsters is often met with resistance’ I rang my Mam, and she said not to panic, that spotting was normal and then I rang the clinic and they said to contact them if I started to bleed heavily.
We got back to my sister’s house shortly after, I lay down and fell asleep for a while… I felt much better after I woke up but that soon vanished as I examined my underwear in the toilet; I was still spotting. All I could think of was how happy we were a few hours ago and how awfully wrong everything seemed to be going now.
When he arrived home, he was pale and, I suppose, frightened for me and mad that he wasn’t here. We went home then, and I went to bed, almost afraid to close my eyes… I felt we were losing what we only just managed to get. Life can be so cruel.The following morning, I got up and was relieved to find that I had not spotted during the night. I felt more content but still afraid of what was going on.
It was about 8am and I woke up feeling like I had to go to the toilet. I felt an unusual feeling inside me and, as I sat down onto the toilet, I felt a heavy discharge leaving my body… I know it sounds graphic, but I didn’t for a second think that anything bad had happened until I stood up and saw a large clot with some kind of membrane in the toilet. My heart stopped beating and I felt faint. I knew I had just lost the embryos. I called Tommy who came running in when he heard me cry out.
