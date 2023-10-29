Hurley brothers hit key scores as Castlehaven defeat Nemo to land Cork senior title

Fintan O'Toole Reports from Páirc Uí Chaoimh Castlehaven 0-11 Nemo Rangers 0-9 AFTER A WAIT of a decade, Castlehaven are back at the summit of Cork football as the Hurley brothers pointed the way in a frantic finish as they held off kingpins Nemo Rangers today.
Brian Hurley’s radar had been off during the second half in front of goal but he floated over a mark in the 58th minute and then notched the lead score four minutes left, on target from a free as few yards outside the ’45 after being fouled himself.
Nemo desperately chased a levelling point but Castlehaven turned them over to counter-attack with Cathal Maguire making the hard yards and the move culminated in Michael Hurley, a fitting man-of-the-match winner, smashing his fifth point of the game over the bar.Advertisement Scorers for Castlehaven: Michael Hurley 0-5, Brian Hurley 0-5 (0-3f, 0-1 mark), Stephen Browne 0-1. headtopics.com
Scorers for Nemo Rangers: Mark Cronin 0-3 (0-2f), Luke Connolly 0-3 (0-1f), Barry Cripps 0-1, Jack Horgan 0-1, Barry O’Driscoll 0-1.5. Thomas O’Mahony, 3. Rory Maguire, 13. Cathal Maguire15. Michael Hurley, 11. Brian Hurley, 14. Jack Cahalane6. Kevin Fulignati, 4. Kevin O’Donovan, 7. Steven Cronin12. Jack Horgan, 18. Barry O’Driscoll, 15. Luke Connolly