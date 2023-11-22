Hungarian Man Jailed for Stabbing Wife on Christmas Day

A Hungarian man has been jailed for four and-a-half years and ordered to leave Ireland upon his release from prison never to return after he stabbed his wife five times in the back on Christmas Day in 2021. Laszlo Nemeth, who previously had an address in Cork, appeared before Cork Circuit Criminal Court in connection with the incident which occurred in Glen North, Banteer, Co Cork.
During the course of the attack the former soldier and qualified pilot chased his son around the garden with an axe and assaulted him. He also threatened to kill his wife, son and his son's partner, Klaudia Borz. Judge James McCourt heard that Nemeth was estranged from his wife when the offence occurred. They have since divorced. The couple got married in 1990. Det Garda Padraig Reddington said that Nemeth had been violent towards his wife on eight to nine occasions during their marriage. He said that Nemeth was"obsessive" about his wife and levelled accusations about infidelity in her direction. Mrs Nemeth had left her husband after he threatened to run her over in a ca
