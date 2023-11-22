Hungarian Man Jailed for Stabbing Wife on Christmas Day

A Hungarian man has been jailed for four and-a-half years and ordered to leave Ireland upon his release from prison never to return after he stabbed his wife five times in the back on Christmas Day in 2021. Laszlo Nemeth, who previously had an address in Cork, appeared before Cork Circuit Criminal Court in connection with the incident which occurred in Glen North, Banteer, Co Cork.

During the course of the attack the former soldier and qualified pilot chased his son around the garden with an axe and assaulted him. He also threatened to kill his wife, son and his son's partner, Klaudia Borz. Judge James McCourt heard that Nemeth was estranged from his wife when the offence occurred. They have since divorced. The couple got married in 1990. Det Garda Padraig Reddington said that Nemeth had been violent towards his wife on eight to nine occasions during their marriage. He said that Nemeth was"obsessive" about his wife and levelled accusations about infidelity in her direction. Mrs Nemeth had left her husband after he threatened to run her over in a ca





rtenews » / 🏆 1. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Two new Mrs. Brown’s Boys Christmas specials are coming this ChristmasBBC has announced the highlights of its Christmas programme and taking centre stage yet again is Mrs. Brown’s Boys with a brand new Christmas special.

Source: Herdotie - 🏆 15. / 63 Read more »

Samantha Markle slams Meghan and Harry’s Christmas card in least shocking news of the dayHas she? No way. Didn't see that coming.

Source: Herdotie - 🏆 15. / 63 Read more »

New dad Rob Kearney calls on fans to support Christmas Jumper Day'This year, I’ve seen firsthand what a difference it makes. Christmas should be a magical time for children'

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Your 3 Day London Itinerary: Christmas EditionYour 3 Day London Itinerary: Christmas Edition. Here's all the fun you can squash into a weekend away at London this Christmastime!

Source: stellarmagazine - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Family fun day: 4 great ideas for a family day out (no matter the age)Looking for the perfect something to do on your next family day out? Check out these 4 spots around Ireland and grab a picnic too.

Source: Herdotie - 🏆 15. / 63 Read more »

Angling Notes: a Celtic nations clash in the Albert BasinTeam Ireland wins the day in Newry, and then wins day two too

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »