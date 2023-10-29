HEAD TOPICS

Hundreds without power in Dublin today after ‘large’ electrical fault

There has been a large power outage in parts of Dubin this morning, with power not being restored until 2.30pm.

The fault occurred in the Kylemore Park area at around 10.50am, with just over 500 people affected in the area.

The fault occurred in the Kylemore Park area at around 10.50am, with just over 500 people affected in the area.

On the official website, ESB said: "We apologise for the loss of supply. We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible."

Ireland Headlines

