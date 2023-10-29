Hundreds without power in Dublin today after ‘large’ electrical fault

The fault occurred in the Kylemore Park area at around 10.50am, with just over 500 people affected in the area.

On the official website, ESB said: “We apologise for the loss of supply. We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible.”If you need to contact the electric service provider, you can phone 1850 372 999 to report a service interruption.News & Gossip

Paul Walker’s Daughter Opens 3 Social Media Accounts To Combat ‘Impostor Profiles’ And Shares Touching Image Of Dad‘This life is different’ – Saoirse Ruane’s mum shares positive updatePeople believe Gypsy Rose Blanchard never should’ve been sent to prison headtopics.com

You can get free pizza, blow-dries and gym memberships in Dublin todayThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

17 things at Dublin Fringe Festival you should definitely check outThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

The bus routes that will be affected by the Dublin MarathonThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Thousands Attend Anti Water Protest In DublinThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

This Dublin cinema is hosting a Pixar month and we are absolutely buzzingWe cannot WAIT for this. Read more ⮕

FGM awareness operation under way at Dublin AirportA multi-agency operation aimed at raising awareness around the practice of female genital mutilation is under way at Dublin airport this weekend. Read more ⮕