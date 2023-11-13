Hundreds stranded in Gaza hospital as Biden urges Israel to protect it

Hundreds of people stranded in Gaza's biggest hospital are enduring 'inhuman' conditions while heavy fighting rages around them, a doctor inside said, as US President Joe Biden urged Israel to 'protect' the facility. Witnesses reported intense air strikes, with tanks and armoured vehicles just metres from the gate of Al-Shifa hospital, under which Israel argues Hamas has buried its military headquarters - a charge denied by the group.

'The situation is very bad, it is inhuman,' a surgeon with Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders), the medical charity, wrote on social media. 'We don't have electricity. There's no water in the hospital,' added the doctor, who was not named. President Biden added to rising international pressure on Israel, urging the United States ally to use 'less intrusive action relative to the hospital'. 'The hospital must be protected,' he told reporters in Washington when asked if he had expressed concerns to Israel on the issue

