Hundreds of thousands suffered church abuse, Spanish inquiry says

Spain's parliamentary president Francina Armengol and national ombudsman Angel Gabilondo pose for photographs at the Congress of Deputies in Madrid on Friday after the report on the country's first independent inquiry into the abuse of minors within the Catholic Church was delivered.

“This report is not supposed to be the final word or a solution to what has caused such enormous damage,” said the ombudsman, Ángel Gabilondo, after presenting the 770-page report to the parliament speaker, Francina Armengol.

Among the document’s findings was a poll showing that 1.1 per cent of Spanish adults had suffered sexual abuse associated with the Catholic Church during their childhood – including, for example, in religious schools. That is the equivalent of about 440,000 victims. headtopics.com

The same poll showed that 0.6 per cent of those interviewed said they had been sexually abused by a priest or other member of the clergy – the equivalent of 280,000 victims. Mr Gabilondo said the figures, which were based on interviews with about 8,000 people, should be treated with caution.

“For many years there have been lots of people who have suffered because they couldn’t denounce, explain or make visible their human dramas,” he said.“An attitude of cover-ups has predominated, with the lack of consideration of victims that represents,” Mr Gabilondo said. He cited the transferral of abusers to other dioceses, to schools, or even abroad as one strategy employed by church authorities. headtopics.com

The report includes an index specifying the locations of specific abuse cases it has documented. It also recommends the creation of a state fund to provide compensation for abuse victims. The Catholic Church did not participate in the report. However, it did provide information in many cases, although some dioceses refused to co-operate. The church has commissioned a law firm to draw up a separate report on the issue which, already several months overdue, is expected to be finished in the coming weeks.Although victims of abuse have welcomed the commissioning of the ombudsman’s report, some were sceptical about its conclusions.

Read more:

IrishTimes »

Numbers reporting sexual abuse in childhood up 12% last year, One in Four saysBroadcast of documentary on abuse in Dublin schools ‘encouraged hundreds of men‘ to report experiences Read more ⮕

New census figures indicate dwindling Catholic influence in IrelandThe latest census figures have revealed the dwindling control of Catholicism in Ireland, with a 10% drop of those identifying with the religion. Read more ⮕

'We can prevent avoidable deaths' - Report calls for centralised database on child deathsChildren mortality rates in Ireland could be lower if more information were centralised, an expert on the subject has said. Read more ⮕

EPA’s Urban Waste Water Treatment report for 2022Over half of Ireland’s wastewater discharges are not meeting EU standards. That’s outlined in the latest EPA’s Urban Waste Water Treatment report. Spe... Read more ⮕

Report of row over housing for Ukrainians 'exaggerated'The Tánaiste has said reports of a row at Cabinet over the housing of people from Ukraine have been 'a bit exaggerated'. Read more ⮕

Man Utd report record Premier League revenuesThe figure is 11% up from the previous year and beats the previous league record set by United in 2019. Read more ⮕