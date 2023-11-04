Hundreds of thousands of people overpaid Revenue in 2022

Hundreds of thousands of people nationwide could be missing out on claims from Revenue after new figures revealed that too much money was handed out last year. As many as 317,054 people overpaid Revenue in 2022, on top of almost 260,000 Pay As You Earn (PAYE) workers who paid too much the previous year. Figures released from Revenue show that most people who overpaid and subsequently filed a tax return were refunded around €700, the Irish Independent reports
. READ MORE: Three groups of people who can get their hands on €500 yearly cash boost Millions of euros are owed to taxpayers covering such areas as medical expenses relief, e-worker relief, tuition fees, flat-rate expenses, the home carer’s credit and nursing home expenses. The new rent tax credit has also gone largely unclaimed. Workers who are eligible for a refund can claim as far back as 2019, with the deadline for submitting the tax return on Thursday, November 15. All PAYE customers must complete an Income Tax Return to claim additional tax credits, reliefs or expenses, declare additional income, obtain a Statement of Liability for the year, claim refunds of any tax or Universal Social Charge (USC) overpaid and to confirm any liability of any tax or USC underpaid. The easiest way to submit the return is online. Each tax-paying tenant in a property in Ireland is also eligible to claim the rent credit, which was extended by the government in Budget 202
