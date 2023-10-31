Hundreds expected for Cork's Dragon of Shandon parade

Volunteers and community groups such as Suisha Inclusive Arts, Blackpool Community Access Programme and National Learning Network have collaborated with Cork Community Art Link artists to create floats, costumes and performances.
They will be joined tonight by the French co-operative La Bergerie and Australian theatre company Curious Legends, dancers from the Joan Denise Moriarty School of Dance, the Butter Exchange Band, and the Coal Quay Shawlies.
The parade begins at 7pm on Church Street and travel down the length of Shandon Street, North Main Street, Castle Street, Cornmarket Street and finish on the Coal Quay.
